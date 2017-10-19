Metro Officer Charleston Hartfield to be laid to rest

Off-duty Las Vegas police officer and youth football coach Charleston Hartfield was among those killed when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas, two of his friends said. (AP/Twitter)

Las Vegas Metro police Officer Charleston Hartfield will be laid to rest on Friday.

Officer Hartfield lost his life while saving others during a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1.

Before the procession and funeral, the marquees on the Las Vegas Strip will display tributes to Officer Hartfield starting at 9 a.m.

At 9:15 a.m., a police motorcade will escort the fallen officer and his family from Palm Mortuary on North Main Street to the Central Church located at 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

This first route will travel as follows: Exit the Palm Mortuary parking lot onto Main Street.

Head southbound on Main Street to Washington Avenue.

Travel eastbound on Washington Avenue to South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Head southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard to Interstate 215.

Then move eastbound on Interstate 215 to the U.S. 95 northbound transition.

Head northbound on U.S. 95 to East Russell Road.

Finally, the motorcade will head eastbound on Russell Road to Central Church.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Following the service, a second procession will take place from the church to the graveside service at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

The route will travel as follows: Central Church to East Russell Road.

Then travel eastbound on Russell Road to southbound U.S. 95.

Head southbound on U.S. 95 to South Veterans Memorial Drive.

Then travel southbound on Veterans Memorial Drive to South Buchanan Boulevard.

Head southbound on Buchanan Boulevard to the entrance of the cemetery.

The graveside service will last approximately one hour and will involve the traditional rendering of honors, including the presentation of the flag to the family, the playing of the Taps and bagpipes plus a flyover by Metro's Air Support Section.

Motorists should expect delays in and around the motorcade route, the church, and the graveside.

FOX5 will air the funeral starting with the procession which is expected to begin at 9:15 a.m. It will also be streamed online at FOX5Vegas.com and on FOX5's Facebook page.

