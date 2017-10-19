Fake construction worker robs Cricket Wireless store

Robbery suspect pictured here in surveillance images at a Cricket Wireless store on Oct. 10, 2017. (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police are searching for a suspect who posed as a construction worker while robbing a business in broad daylight.

The HPD said they were called to a Cricket Wireless store located at 1405 W. Sunset Rd., near Stephanie Street, at about 11:50 a.m. on Oct. 10 with reports of a robbery.

A man claiming to be a construction worker informed an employee at the store that he needed to check the gas, according to Henderson police.

He then ordered the clerk to lock herself in the bathroom and proceeded to take cash register boxes from the store.

Police described the suspect as 25 to 35 years of age and about 6-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a reflective vest, white construction hat, jeans, sunglasses and a black backpack.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the thief took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business.

Authorities urged anyone with further information to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.

