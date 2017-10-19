Vegas remains possible home for Amazon's 2nd HQ

Las Vegas continues to try and attract Amazon in hopes of being home to the online retailer's second US headquarters.

Amazon itself set a deadline for the search to end on Oct. 19.

A number of cities are in the running for the second headquarters and the City of Las Vegas is one of those vying for the HQ.

"If they don't see the advantages of being in Las Vegas, shame on them. We have Tony Hsieh and Zappos - which they have purchased. In fact, Amazon owns property in the downtown area. We are a place of innovation and totally into technology," said Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Dubbed HQ2, the new facility will reportedly cost at least $5 billion to construct and is expected to create as many as 50,000 jobs.

The company released certain requirements for the potential home of its headquarters that included cities must have a population of at least one million and have an international airport.

