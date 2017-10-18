Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani announces bid for governor

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani announced her candidacy for Nevada governor Wednesday.

“Making Nevada a better place to live, to raise a family, to start a business is who I am, and who I will continue to be,” the former state legislator Giunchigliani (D) said in a release. “We have an opportunity to improve, to expand, and move forward with progressive policies that make Nevada work for everyone, not just the few.”

Giunchigliani announced her candidacy on the steps of the Las Vegas Academy for Performing Arts.

She touted the need for strong public schools and helping small businesses.

“I will work with anyone who has a good idea because Nevadans deserve a leader who will put petty partisan politics aside, and focus on getting commonsense results that benefit families and our communities,” Giunchigliani said.

Giunchigliani has been conducting a months-long listening tour across the state meeting with community groups, progressive organizations, and Democratic clubs, according to a press release from her staff.

Other gubernatorial candidates who have thrown their hats into the ring are fellow democratic commissioner Steve Sisolak, republican small business owner Jared Fisher and Nevada Treasurer Dan Schwartz (R).

