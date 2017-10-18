Tombstone display 'meant as memorial,' not decoration

A Valley man put up 58 tombstones with American flags and a "Vegas Strong" banner in his front yard. The display went up late last week, and it sat only feet from pumpkin and ghost decorations on his front yard.

The homeowner meant the tombstones as a tribute to the victims of 1 October, according to his lawyer. He took it down when he realized some were uncomfortable, or even offended, with what they though were tasteless decorations.

The homeowner's neighbors said they believe he had good intentions and didn't mean to offend anyone.

"He had no bad intentions I'm sure I don't personally know him but I know just from the sign and the American flags on it he met this in a good way but obviously things are always going to be misinterpreted and people are going to have their own opinions on things and that's kind of what happened," Ali Tril said.

"Maybe this was his way commemorating those people that were involved," Leo Rulloda added.

The homeowner's lawyer Stephen Stubbs said the owner is devastated his tribute was taken as offensive.

While the tombstones were removed, the Vegas Strong banner remained.

