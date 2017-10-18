Metro: Suspect wanted in relation to three armed robberies

Police are searching for a suspect who committed three armed robberies over the course of two weeks.

Metro police said the suspect committed two robberies on Oct. 2. The suspect entered businesses on the 4600 block of East Flamingo Road near Mountain Vista Street and at the 5600 block of South Eastern Avenue near Russell Road.

In both incidents, the suspect approached employees, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the registers. The employees complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Police were unable to locate the suspect after the robberies.

The third robbery took place on Oct. 16 in the 4800 block of East Craig Road near Nellis Boulevard. The suspect followed the same pattern as the prior incidents.

He approached a store employee with a firearm, demanded money from the registers and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a black male adult in his 30's, 5'7" to 5'9" tall with a medium build. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes during the robberies.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

