Metro police searching for 10-year-old runaway - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro police searching for 10-year-old runaway

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Jahvanni Jordan, 10, is shown in this undated photo (LVMPD). Jahvanni Jordan, 10, is shown in this undated photo (LVMPD).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a child runaway in the Central Valley. 

Jahvanni Jordan, 10, was last seen on Oct. 17 at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Teddy Drive at 3:30 p.m., near the Palace Station Casino, according to police. 

Jordan is 4 feet tall, 55 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.  He was wearing a navy long sleeve shirt and shorts, black Van sneakers and a lime green backpack.

Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts should immediately contact the LVMPD at 702-282-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during normal business hours at 702-828-2907. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.