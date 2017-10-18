Metro police searching for 10-year-old runaway

Jahvanni Jordan, 10, is shown in this undated photo (LVMPD).

Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a child runaway in the Central Valley.

Jahvanni Jordan, 10, was last seen on Oct. 17 at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Teddy Drive at 3:30 p.m., near the Palace Station Casino, according to police.

Jordan is 4 feet tall, 55 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a navy long sleeve shirt and shorts, black Van sneakers and a lime green backpack.

Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts should immediately contact the LVMPD at 702-282-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during normal business hours at 702-828-2907.

