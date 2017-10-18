10-year-old runaway found in North Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

10-year-old runaway found in North Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Jahvanni Jordan, 10, is shown in this undated photo (LVMPD). Jahvanni Jordan, 10, is shown in this undated photo (LVMPD).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed on Thursday morning that a 10-year-old runaway has been found. 

Jahvanni Jordan, 10, was last seen on Oct. 17 at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Teddy Drive at 3:30 p.m., near the Palace Station Casino, according to police. 

He was found at a North Las Vegas home, police said. 

Police said Jordan is safe and the department did not release further details. 

The department thanked the public for their assistance with this case. 

