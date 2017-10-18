10-year-old runaway found in North Las Vegas

Jahvanni Jordan, 10, is shown in this undated photo (LVMPD).

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed on Thursday morning that a 10-year-old runaway has been found.

Jahvanni Jordan, 10, was last seen on Oct. 17 at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Teddy Drive at 3:30 p.m., near the Palace Station Casino, according to police.

He was found at a North Las Vegas home, police said.

Police said Jordan is safe and the department did not release further details.

The department thanked the public for their assistance with this case.

