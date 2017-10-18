Armed man escapes Meadows Mall robbery on moped - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Armed man escapes Meadows Mall robbery on moped

Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a business at Meadows Mall. (Source: LVMPD) Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a business at Meadows Mall. (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for an armed man who escaped the scene of a robbery on a moped. 

On Monday, police said the suspect entered a business at Meadows Mall, threatened employees with a weapon and stole merchandise. The suspect then left the scene on a black moped. 

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

The suspect was described by police as a black male in his 20's, approximately 6'0" to 6'2" tall, about 175 to 225 pounds, with a three- to four-inch afro and a short goatee. 

Police said they are hoping someone might have information that will help them identify the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

