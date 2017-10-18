Metro officer struck by vehicle in west Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro officer struck by vehicle in west Las Vegas

Police investigate a crash involving a Metro vehicle on Oct. 18, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Police investigate a crash involving a Metro vehicle on Oct. 18, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
A motorist struck a Metro officer Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. near Vegada Drive and Durango Drive. 

Police said a motorist struck the officer while he was investigating another crash. The officer was not on his motorcycle at the time of the crash. 

The officer was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries, police said. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

