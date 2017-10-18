Largest emergency services expo takes place in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Largest emergency services expo takes place in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue on display at the EMS Expo in Las Vegas on Oct. 18, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5) Las Vegas Fire and Rescue on display at the EMS Expo in Las Vegas on Oct. 18, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)
Advanced CPR equipment on display at the EMS Expo in Las Vegas on Oct. 18, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5) Advanced CPR equipment on display at the EMS Expo in Las Vegas on Oct. 18, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)
The Emergency Medical Services World Expo is set to begin in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Thousands of first responders from around the country are expected to get hands-on experience with the newest hardware and software technology. 

Advanced mannequins, automated CPR devices, hands-free communication devices, and state of the art transport vehicles will be just a few of the items on display at the expo. 

More information about the EMS Expo can be found here.

