Largest emergency services expo takes place in Las Vegas

Advanced CPR equipment on display at the EMS Expo in Las Vegas on Oct. 18, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue on display at the EMS Expo in Las Vegas on Oct. 18, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

The Emergency Medical Services World Expo is set to begin in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Thousands of first responders from around the country are expected to get hands-on experience with the newest hardware and software technology.

Advanced mannequins, automated CPR devices, hands-free communication devices, and state of the art transport vehicles will be just a few of the items on display at the expo.

Technology, training & networking @EMSWorldNews. Small cameras, mannequins that bleed & scream, critical training tools to help save lives. pic.twitter.com/sdMRdSxpxo — Peter Dawson (@PeterFox5LV) October 18, 2017

More information about the EMS Expo can be found here.

