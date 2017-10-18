Mandalay Bay security guard Jesús Campos speaks publicly on 'Ellen'

Jesús Campos, the Mandalay Bay security guard who was shot in the leg by Stephen Paddock and then notified others of Paddock's location, spoke publicly for the first time, in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Jesús Campos, the Mandalay Bay security guard who was shot in the leg by Stephen Paddock and then notified others of Paddock's location, spoke publicly for the first time, in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Campos was joined by building engineer Stephen Schuck, who was working working with him that night. The two were the first to encounter Paddock in 1 October. Fifty-eight people were killed and 546 were injured after Paddock opened fire into the Route 91 Harvest Festival crowd of 22,000.

"I’m doing better each day. Slowly but surely, just healing physically and mentally," Campos said. I relive that night a lot, he said.

"It’s definitely hard. As each day passes, though, we’re working to get over this," Schuck said.

According to Ellen, sounds like this is going to be his only interview.

"I understand your reluctance because you just want this to be over" pic.twitter.com/rZRE6HYZiN — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) October 18, 2017

Campos described his experiences that night.

"When a door is open for a certain amount of time, we check on it," he said. "We get notifications to secure them. Or if they’ve already been secured, just making that check on the doors. I was coming up from the 31st (floor) to the 32nd. When I approached the door, it didn’t open. It was blocked off, so I had to reroute."

"(Stairwell doors are) always supposed to remain open. So after I dropped down and came back through a hallway, and then I approached the room, got into the (stairwell) door, there was a metal bracket holding the (stairwell) door in place. When I was in that area, I was calling security dispatch to get transferred to engineering. They didn’t know anything about it, so they dispatched an engineer (Stephen Schuck) to go verify what that was. At that time, I heard what I assumed was drilling sounds. And I believed they were in the area working somehow. As that (stairwell) door is closing, and it’s so heavy, it’ll slam, I’m walking down (the hallway) and I believe that’s what caught the shooter’s attention."

"As I was walking down, I heard rapid fire. And at first, I took cover. I felt a burning sensation. I went to lift my pantleg up and I saw the blood. That’s when I called it in on my radio that shots have been fired, and I was going to say that I was hit. But I got on my cellphone, just to clear that radio traffic where they can coordinate the rest of the call. (Paddock shot) from behind the (hotel room) door. I don’t know how he was shooting, but he shot out," Campos said.

Jesus Campos said he yelled shots fired over the radio but didn't tell anyone he was hit at first because he wanted to keep airwaves open. pic.twitter.com/9uNNoU96N8 — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) October 18, 2017

Schuck said he came to check out the blocked door.

"I didn’t think anything out of the ordinary at the time. I came from a higher floor, came down a different hallway service elevator and I walked out. I rounded the corner for the 100 hallway and that’s when … it was quiet at this time. And the doors are set back about a foot. Jesus was towards the end of the hallway, but I didn’t know at that time. I thought I saw someone up out of the cubby and I kept walking. Once I got more than halfway, was when I saw Jesús and I started to hear shooting," Schuck said.

"At the time, I didn’t know it was shooting. I thought it was a jack hammer. As an engineer, I thought, ‘We’re not working up here, this late at night, we wouldn’t be doing that.’ And it was, I believe outside. It wasn’t in the hallway yet. That’s when Jesús, he leaned out, and said, ‘Take cover! Take cover!' And yelled at me, and within milliseconds, if he didn’t say that, I would’ve got hit. (Bullets) were passing behind my head and I could feel pressure," Schuck said.

"There was a female (guest) that came out, and I told her to go back inside, it wasn’t safe. Shortly after, that’s when Stephen (Schuck) was approaching and I told him to ‘Stay back, and get cover.’ That’s when more rounds were dispersed," Campos said.

"Jesús saved Stephen Schuck’s life and the woman’s life," Ellen reiterated. "Thank you so much for being here."

She explained why the Campos came on her show.

“You’re talking about it now and you’re not going to talk about it again and I don’t blame you. Because why relive this over and over again? But it’s helpful for people to understand what a hero you are. Because you being shot in the leg saved so many people’s lives. And instead of you just getting out of there, you saved Stephen (Schuck’s) life, you saved that woman’s life and who knows how many other people? So we just wanted to celebrate you. That’s why you’re here today," Ellen said.

"Thank you," Campos responded.

"Even after this happened, instead of going to the hospital, you stayed to help the police and get them all the information they needed to piece these things together. And also, what did you want to mention?" Ellen asked.

"I just want to mention all the people that assisted that night, whether it was Metro, the FBI, the community especially coming together to help everyone in need, the first responders, even the people that got called in to assist in the hospitals. Everything puts pieces together on how everyone came together to help that night, even in the darkest hour," Campos said.

"I’d want to thank the first responders, the people on the ground at the show helping each other out. The acts of humanity were major that night and I want to thank Jesus again from my family and all my friends and everybody for saving my life," Schuck said.

"We wanted to give you money. You both were very specific, you said you don’t want money. You don’t want money at all, so you’re not getting any money. But Stephen, your favorite team is the Colts, and you’ve never been to a game, so the NFL is flying you to meet the team and get VIP tickets, so you’re going to go see the Colts," Ellen said.

"Jesús, you’re a fan of the Oakland Raiders, and Shutterfly is going to give you season tickets when the team goes to Las Vegas, you’re going to be able to see them," Ellen said.

"Also we know it’s really important to you that everyone is recognized, so Shutterfly cares about supporting communities, so it’s going to make a donation of $25,000 in your name to the GoFundMe page that’s dedicated to the victims of the shooting."

MGM Resorts, the owner of Mandalay Bay, is a sponsor of the Ellen DeGeneres show and features Ellen-themed slot machines at its casinos including Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York-New York, Excalibur, Luxor, Monte Carlo, and Bellagio among others, according to a link from her show’s website.

The episode is set to air on FOX5 Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.