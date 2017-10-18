Police searching for armed robber from Rainbow Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road

Metro Police said they're looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Rainbow Boulevard near Smoke Ranch Road Sunday. (LVMPD)

Metro Police said they're looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Rainbow Boulevard near Smoke Ranch Road Sunday.

The man came into the store on the 2300 block of North Rainbow Boulevard at around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, with a hood pulled over his head. Police said he pointed the gun at the clerk's face and demanded money. The clerk opened the register and gave the man all the money inside.

The robber grabbed the money and took off, Metro said. He's described as 5-foot-6, weighing 140 pounds, at 20 to 25 years of age.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Metro at (702) 828-3591.

