Henderson City Council approves recreational marijuana sales

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A close-up of marijuana flower is shown in this undated photo (FOX5) A close-up of marijuana flower is shown in this undated photo (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Henderson City Council approved the sale of recreational marijuana Tuesday night during an hours-long meeting.

 Five dispensaries are expected to begin sales as early as Friday morning, according to Henderson communications manager David Cherry. 

"Tonight the mayor and members of the city council approved the necessary permits and licenses for our five medical marijuana dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana," Cherry said. 

The medical marijuana facilities need to complete and sign additional documents for the Nevada Department of Taxation and the City of Henderson. Cherry believes the establishments will finish the paperwork in time for Friday morning sales. 

Cherry added that the owners of the marijuana establishments will have to attend a meeting with Mayor Debra March in six months to discuss potential banking services for the predominate cash business. 

The following medical marijuana establishments in Henderson will begin recreational sales Oct. 20.

  • Essence Cannabis Dispensary, 4300 East Sunset Road
  • The Dispensary, 50 North Gibson Road
  • Nevada Medical Marijuana, 3195 St. Rose Parkway
  • The+Source, 9480 South Eastern Avenue 
  • Jenny's Dispensary, 10420 South Eastern Avenue 

