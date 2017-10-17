Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in crash near Sahara Ave - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in crash near Sahara Ave and Maryland Parkway

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries from a crash near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Metro Police.

Police were called to 1655 East Sahara, in front of Sterling Sahara Apartments at 5:46 p.m. The motorcyclist was bleeding, unconscious and had difficulty breathing, Metro said.

Police said the rider was taken to Sunrise trauma in critical condition.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.