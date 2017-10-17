Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in crash near Sahara Ave and Maryland Parkway

A motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries from a crash near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Metro Police.

Police were called to 1655 East Sahara, in front of Sterling Sahara Apartments at 5:46 p.m. The motorcyclist was bleeding, unconscious and had difficulty breathing, Metro said.

Police said the rider was taken to Sunrise trauma in critical condition.

