Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Sahara and Maryland

A motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway Tuesday, according to Metro Police.

Police responded to the incident at 1655 East Sahara, in front of Sterling Sahara Apartments at 5:46 p.m.

Citing evidence and witness statements, a 2008 Hyundai Accent was traveling west on Sahara Avenue before attempting to make a left turn. A Suzuki GSXR 600 motorcycle was traveling east on Sahara Avenue at a high rate of speed. The front of the motorcycle struck the passenger's side of the Hyundai causing the motorcycle to overturn. The Hyundai spun from the impact and hit a retaining wall.

The 27-year-old rider was ejected. Police said the male motorcyclist was bleeding, unconscious and had difficulty breathing, Metro said. He was taken to Sunrise Trauma in critical condition.The motorcyclist did not show signs of impairment.

THe 68-year-old driver of the Hyundai sustained minor injuries, police said. She remained at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.

