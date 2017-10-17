Auto pedestrian crash closes Henderson intersection

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a Henderson roadway Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of an auto versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Wigwam Parkway and Valle Verde Drive at 4:45 p.m., according to Officer Scott Williams.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition.

Officer Williams said the fatal detail unit is investigating the scene.

The intersection will be shut down for a couple hours pending the investigation of the collision, police said.

