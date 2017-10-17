New Golden Knights mascot 'Chance' joins FOX5

New Vegas Golden Knights mascot "Chance" the gila monster joined FOX5 ahead of the team's matchup with the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday.

Chance has had mixed reviews from fans but is winning over fans in the Valley.

The team released a biography of its round yellow mascot:

It is rare to ever see a Gila Monster in their natural habitat. Most Gila Monsters live in seclusion their whole lives and have little interaction with the outside world. However, when Chance learned that major professional hockey was coming to Las Vegas he became energized. He emerged from his underground burrow at Red Rock Canyon and made his way to City National Arena in Summerlin to see what all the excitement was about. Once there, he learned how welcoming the hockey community is. Despite being shy and not knowing anyone at the rink, he was invited to come onto the ice and skate. Like many newcomers to the sport, he fell in love with hockey and the Golden Knights. Because of hockey, he gained confidence and made new friends. Instead of spending his time in seclusion, he will now be seen regularly around Southern Nevada at local hospitals, charitable initiatives, youth hockey events and other community activities. Chance represents the inclusive culture of hockey. Everyone is welcome. He demonstrates how important life skills can be developed by playing hockey, such as strong character, dedication, fitness and teamwork. Like the city of Las Vegas, he is strong. Chance is excited about the Golden Knights making their home in Las Vegas, just as local Las Vegans are.

