Helicopter called to pick up 3 lost hikers at Red Rock

The sign at Red Rock Canyon is shown in an undated image. (File)

Three exhausted women got lost hiking at Red Rock Canyon and called to be rescued, according to Metro Police.

Another hiker found them at Gray Cap Peak, and called for Red Rock Search and Rescue for help. Metro police were called at around 4:00 p.m.

Metro said the women had no food, water or phone service, were too tired to walk back and called a helicopter to be rescued. The women, ages 22, 23 and 25, didn't suffer any injuries and were expected to recover quickly, police said

