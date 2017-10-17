Experts predict tighter security on Las Vegas Strip

In the weeks after the 1 October shooting, many people wondered if the mass shooting will lead to increased security on the Las Vegas strip.

FOX5 spoke to experts, who said the changes have likely already started.

"There are probably going to be some slightly noticeable changes to some of the measures out there," Steve Ketter said. "Casinos do a lot behind the scene, there's a lot you don't see."

Ketter said one of those things is training staff to look for warning signs and making them aware of the things security are looking for.

As for things guests may notice, Ketter said it could include increased security at entrances and exits and high-traffic areas like elevators and a larger undercover presence, however, Ketter said full-on bag screening is probably unlikely.

"The casinos right now balance, the need for security and the need for customer service," Ketter said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.