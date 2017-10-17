Clark County's 'Inside by 9' campaign promotes Halloween safety

Halloween can be a very exciting evening for costume-clad kids roaming neighborhoods after-dark to satisfy their sweet tooth, but it can be dangerous too. That's why a new campaign encourages kids to call it a night at 9 p.m.

Clark County launched a public safety campaign to discourage trick or treaters and residents from continuing Halloween festivities after 9 p.m.

The campaign, 'Inside By 9,' focuses on the safety of kids wandering the streets at night to avoid any potentially dangerous accidents. Residents are also being asked to switch off their porch lights so kids can head home, according to a release.

"Children in costume are excited and sometimes don't pay attention to traffic and may dart out into roads with costumes obscuring their vision. Drivers sometimes don't see children until it's too late," said Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, the driving force behind the campaign. "It's important that parents encourage safe behavior on the part of their children and that drivers be especially careful. If we can reduce children's exposure to potential harm, if they can be 'inside by 9,' we'll all be better off."

Drivers and pedestrians should use caution in dimly-lit neighborhoods. The campaign encourages drivers to be wary of their surroundings on Halloween night as well.

A public service announcement promoting the campaign featuring local Las Vegas actress Vanessa Lopez dressed as a 'Wizard of Oz' style witch will be aired on local channels in Eglish and Spanish.

Parents and the Valley community can access safety tips for safe trick or treat fun on www.Insideby9.com.

