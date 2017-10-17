Joining Forces event cracks down on speeding drivers in Nevada

Law enforcement officials will be working overtime over the next two weeks to remind drivers to slow down.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, law enforcement agencies will join forces from Thursday through Nov. 1 to enforce speed limit laws.

The event is to help achieve "the ultimate goal of Zero Fatalities" in Nevada.

Speeding killed 9,557 people in 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The consequences of driving too fast include greater potential for loss of vehicle control, reduced effectiveness of protective equipment, increased stopping distance, increased degree of crash severity, and unexpected economic and psychological implications of a speed-related crash.

The "Joining Forces" enforcement is paid for by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

