Pepper spray used to break up fight at Western High School

A CCSD police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File) A CCSD police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File)
A fight at a Las Vegas high school was broken up with pepper spray on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Clark County School District. 

The incident occurred at 11:55 a.m. at Western High School, near Decatur Boulevard and Bonanza Road. 

The spokesperson said a number of students were involved in a fight at lunchtime. 

Officers used pepper spray when the students wouldn't listen to officials to stop. 

Capt. Ken Young, of CCSD police, said six male students will be cited for the disturbance. 

