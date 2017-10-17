Family Assistance Center to close, long-term center to open in Las Vegas

The Family Assistance Center, which opened for victims of the 1 October shooting will close on Friday. A new facility will open on Monday for long-term needs.

The center at the Las Vegas Convention Center opened after the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival to meet the immediate needs of victims and their families. During a previous press conference, officials said they were looking for a long-term facility to transition the center to. The details of the facility were released on Tuesday.

The center will be known as the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center starting Monday and move to the Lied Ambulatory Care Center at 1524 Pinto Lane. It will be utilized as a resource and referral center for victims, survivors, and people affected by 1 October. Services include victim advocacy and support, counseling and spiritual care referrals, legal and documentation replacement referral, transportation help and technical assistance to access online resources such as the FBI.

Anyone interested in accessing services should call 702-455-AIDE (2433) or 1-833-299-AIDE for information or schedule an appointment. Additional information on the center can be found online.

Initial operating hours will be 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone who needs to pick up personal items left at the Route 91 Harvest Festival grounds can continue to pick up items at the Family Assistance Center in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. until Friday. The process of releasing items is being managed by the FBI's Victim Services Division, therefore once the Family Assistance Center closed on Friday, the recovery services can only be accessed online through the questionnaire located on the FBI's website or by email.

