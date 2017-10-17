San Antonio Stars moving to Las Vegas, bought by MGM Resorts - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

San Antonio Stars moving to Las Vegas, bought by MGM Resorts

In this July 12, 2017, file photo, San Antonio Stars' Kayla McBride laughs with head coach Vickie Johnson during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
NEW YORK (AP) -

The WNBA says the San Antonio Stars are being bought by MGM Resorts International and moving to Las Vegas, joining the NFL and NHL with teams tied to the gambling mecca.

The Stars will begin play next season with home games at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. MGM, an owner of about a dozen casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, has hired Bill Laimbeer as the team's president of basketball operations and coach.

WNBA president Lisa Borders said Tuesday the NBA and WNBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the relocation.

This will be the first professional basketball team in Las Vegas, which has become a coveted target for sports teams over the past few years.

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights began their first NHL season this month.

In March, the NFL approved the Oakland Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas by the 2020 season.

