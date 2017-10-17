OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE

YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.



The Pinot’s Palette Private Party Sweepstakes begins at approximately 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

(“P.T.”) on Friday, October 27, 2017, and ends at approximately 10:00 a.m. P.T. on Friday,

October 27, 2017. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsors: KVVU/KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, 25 TV 5 Drive, Henderson, NV; Pinot’s

Palette, 2260 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, NV 89052.



ENTRY: Watch MORE on KVVU on Friday, October 27, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. P.T.

A video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 1-888-369-5946. The fifth (5th)

caller answered by KVVU is the winner, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the fifth

(5th) caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible

winner is determined. One (1) winner per household.

Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other

technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human

intervention. Sponsors are not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure

or problems of any kind. Sponsors are not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could

result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone

lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Nevada in the Las Vegas Nielsen DMA who are 21 years of

age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other

organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support,

advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates,

subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family

members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or

spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three

months a year. Winners of a prize from KVVU within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning

date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On Friday, October 27, 2017, one (1) winner will be

determined via the above process. Winner will receive one (1) gift certificate for a Private Party

at Pinot’s Palette. Winner will select party location from Pinot’s Palette’s three area studios

(Boca Park, The District at Green Valley Ranch, or Town Square). See

https://www.pinotspalette.com/locations/search/las-vegas for more information on studio

locations. Studios are available Monday through Friday at 6:30 p.m. or Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Reservations must be made in advance according to instructions on the gift certificate, and are

subject to availability. Private Party includes a three-hour event, with two hours of guided

painting and one hour of socializing for up to ten (10) guests. Painting supplies are provided,

and guests may bring their own snacks. Drinks (available for purchase at the bar) and optional

gratuities are not included. Gift certificate expires Wednesday, January 31, 2018. Approximate

retail value of prize: $390.00. One prize per household.

Winners are responsible for picking up prize at KVVU’s address during business hours by 5:00

p.m. P.T. on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 and completing any required prize winner forms.

Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity, unless prohibited by law, by 5:00 p.m. P.T. on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize will be donated to Opportunity Village.

By participating and winning a prize, winners releases Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, NV state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). Winners will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form.

For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, November 3, 2017 to Winners’ List – Pinot’s Palette Private Party Sweepstakes at the KVVU address above