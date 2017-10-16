Steel pole instillation along Las Vegas Strip begins Tuesday

Bollards will be installed in Las Vegas soon to protect pedestrians. (FOX5)

The first steps for the installation of bollards along the Las Vegas Strip begin early Tuesday morning, according to Clark County public information officer Dan Kulin.

At 1 a.m. on Oct. 17, project workers will begin to dig under the sidewalk to locate underground utilities in front of the Mirage resort, according to a release.

The steel bollards project will take two to eight hours to complete without impacting pedestrian or vehicle traffic on the boulevard. After the potholing and trenching phase, additional work on the bollards will resume at the end of October.

In the second phase, Kulin said contractors will begin working on the project near the Hawaiian Marketplace on the eastern portion of the Strip, located between Tropicana and Harmon.

Contractors will work on the project on weekdays from 1 a.m. to roughly 11 a.m.

The Strip bollard project is intended to protect millions of pedestrians that walk daily on the boulevard.

Kulin confirmed the project will be completed by the New Years holiday.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on the project.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.