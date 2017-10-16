LVMPD releases body cam footage of Oct. 11 officer-involved shooting

A DMV photo of Vaughn Charles Morrill was released by the LVMPD (LVMPD / DMV).

Las Vegas Metro police held a briefing Monday to discuss new details and show body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Oct. 11 in the East Valley.

Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly took the podium to address the timeline of that evening. At 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a keep the peace call to assist a woman retrieving her belongings from a home on the 100 block of Moonlight Drive, near Charleston and Lamb Boulevards. Kelly said responding officers were told that a separate domestic disturbance call involving the same woman and her boyfriend occurred the day prior on Oct. 10.

On Oct. 10, officers determined the suspect, Vaughn Charles Morrill, had committed coercion with force against his girlfriend. A report was made in accordance with state law and the officers left the scene, Kelly said.

In this same incident, officers were informed that Morrill was violent and said he would "kill a cop if need be," Kelly continued.

On Oct. 11, officers arrived at the home to assist the woman. According to a Metro release, "[Officers] spoke with the Morrill through a Ring doorbell system. Morrill was very confrontational and threatened to kill police."

Officers concluded that Morrill was not physically at the property and remained at the scene while the woman packed her belongings, the release said.

Morrill arrived at the home about 45 minutes later at 8:32 p.m. in a truck. He rammed the rear-end of an unmarked and unoccupied patrol vehicle. According to a witness, Morrill exited his vehicle holding a handgun and shot the parked patrol car.

He walked to over to a marked patrol car, kicked the front door and used the butt of his handgun to strike the window, the release continued.

According to the release, officers were inside of the residence while this happened. Morrill approached the entryway of the home as officer Julien Pappas exited the home when Morrill rushed towards him and yelled "die" while pointing the handgun at Pappas.

In response, Pappas fired a total of five shots and struck Morrill once, the release said.

As Morrill was being prepared for transport, Morrill punched a Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighter in the face because he believed it was a police officer, the release said.

Morrill was given immediate medical attention and transported to UMC Trauma Center where he underwent surgery, Kelly said.

Metro confirmed the weapon used by Morrill was a Smith and Wesson M&P replica BB gun with metal pellets.

Morrill was booked in absentia as he recovers in the hospital and faces multiple charges including two counts of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, battery by prisoner, tamper with vehicle damage over $5,000, domestic battery and coercion with force or threat of force to name a few.

This is LVMPD's 19th OIS in 2017. The investigation of this incident continues.

