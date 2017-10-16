Report: Trio arrested for Valley murder planned to rob victim

Three people who were arrested for murder after a man was found dead near Jones and Charleston Boulevards planned to rob him, according to an arrest report.

Dorie Henley, 25, Andrew Henley, 21, and Jose Franco, 25, were arrested Sunday on charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, grand larceny of an automobile, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny of an automobile, Metro said.

On Oct. 10 at around 10 p.m., police were called to investigate the death of the man at the corner of Cory Place and Soprano Lane. There, they found the man dead from apparent head trauma. Investigators found that he had been beaten and possibly stabbed. Police said two men were seen jumping a wall into a nearby complex just before the call.

According to the arrest report for Jose Franco, a source told investigators Dorie needed money for food and diapers so she set up the robbery. She planned to lure the victim, Jose Juan Garcia-Hernandez, with sex and take his wallet. While she tried to take the wallet, the victim reportedly attempted to stop her. That's when Andrew and Franco stepped in to fight Garcia-Hernandez and stabbed him. After the murder, the suspects left the area and took Garcia-Hernandez's vehicle.

In an interview with police, Dorie said she spoke to Andrew about robbing Garcia-Hernandez and she was supposed to receive money for the robbery. She said he wanted to go dancing but instead they went to a park and drank beer. At one point, Andrew and Franco approached the pair and attacked Garcia-Hernandez.

Franco told police that he fought Garcia-Hernandez with Andrew, the report said. Andrew told police Franco fought Garcia-Hernandez in an attempt to get money.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3521.

