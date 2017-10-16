3 arrested for murder after body found near Jones and Charleston

Jose Franco, Dorie Henley and Andrew Henley (left to right) were arrested for murder on Oct. 15, 2017. (LVMPD)

Three people were arrested for murder and robbery after a man was found dead near Jones and Charleston Boulevards, according to Metro Police.

Dorie Henley, 25, Andrew Henley, 21, and Jose Franco, 25, were arrested Sunday on charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, grand larceny of an automobile, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny of an automobile, Metro said.

On Oct. 10 at around 10 p.m., police were called to investigate the death of the man at the corner of Cory Place and Soprano Lane. There, they found the man dead from apparent head trauma. Investigators found that he we had been beaten and possibly stabbed. Police said two men were seen jumping a wall into a nearby complex just before the call.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3521.

