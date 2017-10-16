Nevada high schools to set graduation record - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada high schools to set graduation record

Nevada high schools are on track to set a graduation rate record, according to Nevadareportcard.com

The graduation rate for the class of 2017 is expected to be at 80.55 percent, which is an increase of 7 percent. 

Although graduation rates won't be official until December, the superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero said it is a strong indicator that Nevada is the fastest improving state in the nation.

The Clark County School District graduated 82.71 percent, an increase of nearly 8 points.

"The impressive increases we have seen in our graduation rate in the past few years are the direct result of the hard work of every employee, student, and family member who has worked so hard to increase student achievement," said Pat Skorkowsky, CCSD Superintendent.

The Washoe County School District graduated 83.79 percent. Six other districts show double-digit gains including Pershing County, Churchill County, Mineral County, Humboldt County, Lander County, and Lincoln County.

