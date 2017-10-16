Stabbing under investigation at Clark High School - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Stabbing under investigation at Clark High School

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Clark County School District police said they are investigating a stabbing at Clark High School Monday afternoon. 

The school was placed on lockdown. 

A spokesperson for the school district said the injuries are not critical. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

If you have pictures or videos of breaking news, email them to ReportIt@fox5vegas.com or upload them to our website at reportit.fox5vegas.com.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.