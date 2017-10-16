Stabbing under investigation at Clark High School

Clark County School District police said they are investigating a stabbing at Clark High School Monday afternoon.

The school was placed on lockdown.

A spokesperson for the school district said the injuries are not critical.

Further details were not immediately released.

