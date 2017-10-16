Resorts World Las Vegas hires construction manager

Resorts World has had "increased activity" at its construction site on the Las Vegas Strip. (Jason Westerhaus / FOX5)

A construction manager has been selected for the first, ground-up construction of a resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

W.A. Richardson Builders (WARB) was selected as the construction manager for Resorts World Las Vegas. The company will manage all aspects of construction at the 87-acre site.

WARB has been providing Resorts World Las Vegas with pre-construction services including the completion of the main parking structure, preliminary steel and foundation work.

Bill Richardson and his partner Yvette Landau have more than 30 years of experience in constructing large-scale projects in Las Vegas. He was a general contractor for the Mandalay Bay, Monte Carlo, The Linq and The Cromwell.

In addition, Resorts World Las Vegas has awarded more than $400 million in contracts ranging from bulk orders for concrete to crane equipment and operators.

Resorts World Las Vegas will have a proposed 3,000 rooms and it is expected to include a 100,000-square-foot casino. Genting Group said the design will have a modern Asian flair. It is expected to open in 2020.

