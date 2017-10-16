Fuel prices fall in Las Vegas

Gasoline prices fell in the past week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to GasBuddy.

The average cost of gasoline dropped 1.1 cents, averaging $2.65 per gallon, GasBuddy reported. That compared to the national average which dropped 1.6 cents to $2.45 per gallon.

Including the change, prices in Las Vegas on Sunday were 20.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day last year and it was 7.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. Nationally, the average price dropped 16.2 cents per gallon last month and stood 22.3 cents per gallon higher than last year.

In the state of Nevada, GasBuddy reported the average price of gasoline as $2.81 per gallon. In nearby San Bernardino, gas stood at $2.96 per gallon and in Riverside, it was $2.97 per gallon.

Patrick DeHaan, the head petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said nationally, gasoline prices dipped for the fifth straight week. Adding, "While prices nationally remain an average of 20 cents higher than a year ago, we'll likely continue to see improvement at the pump into a sixth week as supply outpaces demand and gasoline inventories continue their slow recovery as we soon close out an active hurricane season."

