Faith Lutheran teen who created charity looking to build school in Africa.

In less than a year, a Faith Lutheran High School senior went from idea phase to full business mode with a charity he’s created that brings food, toys, and other resources to underserved and poverty-stricken areas in Central Africa.

Called, C.A.R.E. or Central Africa Relief Effort, Erick Rodriguez, who serves as the Vice President of C.A.R.E. said goal setting, determination, and a focused mission statement helped keep the momentum going.

“We believe the first step in reversing the systematic oppression in the Democratic Republic of Congo is the provision of opportunity in the form of education,“ Rodriguez said.

In the summer of 2017, C.A.R.E. delivered toys and food for four months to school children in Mombasa, the second largest city in Kenya that sits along the country’s coast.

Rodriguez is now fundraising for the charity’s second phase that will create Lumumba International and French and English Academy for grades K through 12 in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo. He’s hoping to raise $10,000 but said that will only partially cover expenses.

In the next five years, Rodriguez hopes the C.A.R.E. will be able to have a presence in several communities in and around Central Africa.

As for advice he can offer anyone who is looking to launch a charity or business, “everything starts with just an idea. It’s what you do with the idea. I believe work ethic defines character and character is a vehicle to success,” Rodriguez added.

you can visit the fundraising page at donateafrica.org.

