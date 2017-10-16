Police investigating homicide in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide in the northeast portion of the Valley Monday morning.

At 5:48 a.m. officers responded to the Cedar Avenue West of Eastern Avenue, near Bonanza Road for reports of a man lying in the street.

Arriving officers found a Hispanic man in his 40's with at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said nobody is in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

