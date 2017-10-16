Metro identifies officer who shot armed man in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 11, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police identified an officer involved in a shooting on Oct. 11.

Officer Julien Pappas, 28, shot a man who crashed into an unmarked patrol vehicle before charging at officers with a handgun.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Moonlight Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard. Officers were assisting a woman at the property with getting her items when the man returned to the home.

Pappas shot at the man after he raised a handgun at police. The man was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Pappas was not injured.

Pappas has been with the department since November 2014. He is assigned to the Northeast Area Command Community Policing Division. He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.