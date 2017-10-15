Unconscious 5-year-old child pulled from east Valley pool

A child was pulled from a backyard pool and was reportedly not breathing, according to Metro police.

Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of La Brea Court, near Stewart Avenue and Lamb Boulevard at 7:25 p.m., Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The 5-year-old child was unresponsive and transported to Sunrise Hospital.

The current condition of the child was not available at this time.

