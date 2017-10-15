Unconscious 5-year-old child pulled from east Valley pool - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Unconscious 5-year-old child pulled from east Valley pool

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Generic undated photo of a pool (FOX5). Generic undated photo of a pool (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A child was pulled from a backyard pool and was reportedly not breathing, according to Metro police.

Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of La Brea Court, near Stewart Avenue and Lamb Boulevard at 7:25 p.m., Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The 5-year-old child was unresponsive and transported to Sunrise Hospital.

The current condition of the child was not available at this time.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.   

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.