Hit-and-run driver kills baby boy inside apartment complex

Police are trying to find a driver who hit and a killed a baby boy and then drove off inside the Liberty Village Apartment Complex in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the complex, near Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, at 6:43 p.m. to find one-year-old Jaheim Heath. They said the child was playing in the street of the apartment complex with other neighborhood kids when a blue four-door vehicle hit him. The driver didn't stop.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Ken Walton, a father of two daughters who all live in the complex, said he was lost for words.

"One years old? Nobody reports nothing," Walton said. "It's horrible. It's very horrible. I'm ready to move!"

Another neighbor, Benjamin Luna, said the crash was directly in front of his door. He said he didn't see what happened, but he heard it.

"They were just out there playing cops and robbers, so I thought it was just them screaming... I thought it was kids being kids," Luna said. "They're usually playing on the grass, running back and forth, because they live right there. So they're usually running back and forth in the street riding their scooters and everything."

Luna said it was common for kids of all ages to play outside, but he wishes drivers would be more careful and security guards would be more strict. He also said are no speed bumps inside the complex.

"I ain't got no reason to be scared. I keep my kids in the house," Walton said.

"No, not at all. I never let them leave the house," Kiovanni Colon, another father, said. "Probably for good reason."

Police said the parents of the child were unaware that he was outside. The crash remains under investigation.

FOX5 observed numerous security cameras inside the Liberty Village Apartments, but staff would not let us see what was on them. They refused to talk and would not allow media on property to promote coverage of the investigation.

Officer Larry Hadfield, a spokesman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said the cameras did not record anything useful. He said he was unsure if the cameras were turned on and that he hopes this driver has a conscience.

Neighbors agreed.

"You should turn yourself in, that's a child's life. It's not right at all," Colon said. "Nobody should take another person's life, and especially if it was an accident, you shouldn't have ran off like that. You have to be a bigger person and realize that that family's hurting."

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Metro's Collision Investigation section at 702-828-8189. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

