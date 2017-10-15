Hit -and-run driver kills 1-year-old boy in northeast Valley

A 1-year-old boy died after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the northeast part of the Valley Sunday night, according to police.

Las Vegas Metro police officers responded to the 4700 block of Sphinx Way, near Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, at 6:43 p.m.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said the child was playing in the street of the apartment complex with other neighborhood kids when a blue four-door vehicle struck him.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping, police said.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the parents of the child were unaware that he was outside.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Metro's Collision Investigation section at 702-828-8189. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

