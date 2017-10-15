Hit and run driver kills 1-year-old baby in northeast Valley

A 1-year-old baby has died after being run over by an unknown vehicle in the northeast Valley Sunday evening, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Las Vegas Metro police officers responded to the 4700 block of Sphinx Way, near Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 6:43 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, the child was playing in the street with other neighborhood kids when a vehicle struck him or her.

Police said the parents of the child were unaware that the baby was outside.

The driver responsible left the scene and a description of the vehicle was not available at this time.

The baby was transported to UMC Trauma where they were pronounced dead.

