Speeding motorcyclist from Henderson thrown from bike in fatal crash

Speeding motorcyclist from Henderson thrown from bike in fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly collision in the central part of town early Sunday morning. 

Officers were called to a reported vehicle accident at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Van Patten Street at 1:41 a.m.

Police said the crash occurred when a Hyundai Tucson was making a turn at the intersection and struck a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Sahara.

The motorcycle rider was ejected from the bike upon impact and pronounced deceased at the scene according to Metro.

Authorities said the driver of the Hyundai passed a field sobriety test and the passengers of the vehicle were not injured.

The intersection was closed while fatal detail was called to the scene to continue the investigation.  

This was the 109th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the 25-year-old motorcyclist from Henderson when family has been notified.

