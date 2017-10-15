Henderson police: Speed a factor in overnight fatal crash

Henderson police at the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Russell Road and Stephanie Street on Oct. 14, 2017. (LVACS)

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in northeast Henderson late Saturday night where three people lost their lives.

Henderson police were called to the scene of a reported collision between a Jeep Liberty and a Dodge pickup at the intersection of Russell Road and Stephanie Street at about 11 p.m.

Officers said the Jeep went off the roadway when it was traveling east on Russell, drove over a median, and collided with the pickup truck which was heading in the opposite direction.

The Jeep then rolled onto its roof and was quickly engulfed in flames, according to Henderson police, and both of the occupants were killed.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Sunrise Hospital but he was later pronounced deceased.

A family member of the Dodge pickup driver identified the victim as George Botello. Botello was a husband and father of two with a third child due in November.

The family has set up a Facebook fundraiser to cover funeral-related expenses.

HPD said speed is considered a factor in the crash and it was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The intersection was closed for about six hours for the investigation at the scene, according to police.

This was the fifth traffic-related fatal accident investigated by the Henderson Police Department in 2017.

