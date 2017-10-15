Henderson police: 3 killed in overnight vehicle crash

Henderson police at the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Russell Road and Stephanie Street on Oct. 14, 2017. (LVACS)

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in northeast Henderson late Saturday night.

Henderson police were called to the scene of a reported collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Russell Road and Stephanie Street at about 11 p.m.

Officers said three people passed away in the crash that included both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles.

A portion of the intersection was closed for the investigation at the scene.

HPD did not release any further immediate information about the collision.

