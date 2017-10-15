Henderson police: 3 killed in overnight vehicle crash

The Mandalay Bay security guard who police said was shot in the resort's hallway by suspect Stephen Paddock the night of the 1 October shooting was expected to talk to reporters Thursday.More >
The Mandalay Bay security guard who police said was shot in the resort's hallway by suspect Stephen Paddock the night of the 1 October shooting was expected to talk to reporters Thursday.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
"The loss of life and the injuries sustained, and amount of individuals involved, we are talking millions and millions of dollars, possibly hundreds of millions of dollars."More >
"The loss of life and the injuries sustained, and amount of individuals involved, we are talking millions and millions of dollars, possibly hundreds of millions of dollars."More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted his neighbor and asked if he could do yard work to make amends.More >
An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted his neighbor and asked if he could do yard work to make amends.More >
Join the #VegasStrong movement as we work to rebuild our city after 1 October.More >
Join the #VegasStrong movement as we work to rebuild our city after 1 October.More >
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo held an emotional press conference Friday afternoon at Metro Police Department headquarters where he released further updates in the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.More >
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo held an emotional press conference Friday afternoon at Metro Police Department headquarters where he released further updates in the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.More >
When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game.More >
When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game.More >
The coroner in Las Vegas said the body of the man who unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been sent to Stanford University for study.More >
The coroner in Las Vegas said the body of the man who unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been sent to Stanford University for study.More >
When towering flames swept over their neighborhood in Sonoma County, George and Lynne Anderson Powell started rounding up their four border collies. "We had no warning...More >
When towering flames swept over their neighborhood in Sonoma County, George and Lynne Anderson Powell started rounding up their four border collies. "We had no warning...More >