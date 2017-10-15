Pedestrian killed in crash west of Las Vegas Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian killed in crash west of Las Vegas Strip

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A LVMPD patrol vehicle blocks a lane while officers investigate a crash that killed a pedestrian (LVACS). A LVMPD patrol vehicle blocks a lane while officers investigate a crash that killed a pedestrian (LVACS).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian west of the Strip.

Officers responded to the intersection of West Flamingo Road and Lindell Road at 8:46 p.m. Saturday night.

Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said the pedestrian died at the hospital.

No further details were released at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area as the investigation continues.

