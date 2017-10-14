Henderson Subway robbed, police search for suspects

Surveillance images of suspects involved in a robbery of a Subway restaurant in Henderson on Oct. 13, 2017. (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police are on the lookout for two suspects wanted in connection with an early morning robbery at a Subway Restaurant Friday.

Officers said two men entered the store, located at 2620 N. Green Valley Pkwy., at about 1:30 a.m. and pointed a gun at a customer sitting down inside the restaurant.

The suspects thought this person was an employee and demanded the customer open the register.

When this did not happen, as the person was not a team member, the armed men then ripped the register from the counter and stole the cash box, according to police.

The two thieves escaped the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money and left the area in a black sedan.

HPD described the first suspect as a man appearing to be in his 20s with glasses, last seen wearing gray shorts and a black hoodie.

The second suspect was described as another man in this 20s, last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue hoodie and a T-shirt over his face.

No injuries were reported during the robbery, according to authorities.

Henderson police urged anyone with further information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

