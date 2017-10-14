Lei for peace, unity brought from Hawaii to Las Vegas

Lei of Aloha group at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Oct. 14, 2017. (LVACS)

An organization from Hawaii is bringing a lengthy and blessed lei to the Las Vegas Strip to help continue the healing process after the 1 Oct. tragedy.

Lei of Aloha for World Peace harvested multiple ti plants from the mountains in Hawaii and combined all the leaves to form a 2-mile long lei.

The group says they strive to help bring togetherness and weave love throughout the world by delivering leis to places of great tragedy and also great joy.

Lei of Aloha will meet at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign at about 10 a.m. Saturday, then go to the Mandalay Bay lobby area and conclude their lei presentation at the healing garden in downtown Las Vegas at 2 p.m.

This group from Hawaii are carrying a lei stretching a football field long. Tea leaves braided together as a sign of healing and unity. pic.twitter.com/u5Mfjo80A2 — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 14, 2017

This visit is in response to the mass shooting that occurred on Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest festival that left 58 dead and another 489 injured.

Hundreds of Hawaiian volunteers helped put together the lei for Las Vegas as their mission statement says "It is our mission to remember that we are all connected. We are one."

