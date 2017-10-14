Coroner: Stanford to study body of Vegas shooter

Stephen Paddock's brain was sent to be studied at Stanford.

The coroner in Las Vegas says the body of the man who unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was sent to Stanford University for study.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said Friday that an autopsy was completed on 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, but a finding on a cause and manner of his death is not expected for several months.

Former Clark County Coroner Michael Murphy said the extended study is the "logical next step."

"These physicians will be able to look at anomalies, or things that are not normally seen, and see if there's any organic reason why this individual, this shooter, did what he did," Murphy said.

Fudenberg said he awaits the results of multiple forensic analysis at Stanford, including a neurological examination of Paddock's brain tissue.

The coroner said the bodies of all 58 victims in the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert on the Las Vegas Strip were returned to next-of-kin by Oct. 6.

Fudenberg said Paddock's body will be returned to his family after forensic test results are known.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.