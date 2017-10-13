Several hundred million dollars could be at stake in MGM 1 October lawsuits

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

"The loss of life and the injuries sustained, and amount of individuals involved, we are talking millions and millions of dollars, possibly hundreds of millions of dollars."

That's how much MGM might have to pay out to victims of the 1 October shooting, according to Michael Cristalli at the Law offices of Gentile Cristalli Miller Armeni Savarese.

We've already seen the first lawsuits, including class action lawsuits filed as a result of the shooting, and Cristalli said he is not surprised.

"The only thing that can be done is to try and make individuals whole is to file a lawsuit and seek monetary awards. Certainly it's not going to put their loved ones back on earth or make them right completely, but it's the only option they have," he said.

According to Cristalli, MGM could have to pay every single person who was in attendance the night of the shooting, as well as the families of those who lost someone. The lawsuit will also take into account every person injured whether physically or mentally. The money, Cristalli said will be used for medical expenses, time victims had to take off work, future medical expenses, funerals and any emotional trauma caused.

"In a single case, damages could be in the millions and millions of dollars," he said.

If a single cases could mean millions, that means MGM could be on the hook for not only the 546 injured, but those who are now emotionally scarred, meaning potentially tens of thousands of people.

"A company like MGM has massive amounts of liability coverage," he explained. "They would be equipped as far as being able to cover the losses from these claims."

As for whether or not MGM will go to court, or possibly settle out of court, Cristalli said that decision is a likely a long ways away, but added he doesn't believe MGM will be backing down.

"I believe MGM will take a position that they did everything they could," he said. "I don't believe MGM will concede they're liable. This litigation will likely continue."

Cristalli said the goals of the lawsuits isn't just money, they could also enact change on the Strip and in hotels to prevent a shooting like this from happening again.

