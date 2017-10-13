Metro Police 'stand by' previously released 1 October timeline

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo held an emotional press conference Friday afternoon at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters where he released further updates in the tragic mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Oct. 1.

Lombardo reinforced that items will change in relation to the investigation, as this examination is far-reaching and ongoing.

As of Friday morning, the sheriff said 58 individuals passed away in the shooting and 45 victims remain in the hospital with a few in critical condition.

Lombardo also said he agrees with MGM Resorts International's statement released Thursday about the timeline of events.

"We were provided with the time of 21:59 (9:59 p.m.) as the first contact made with the suspect," Lombardo said. "With initial shots being fired into the festival at 22:05 (10:05 p.m.)."

The sheriff said there is "no conspiracy theory between the FBI, Metro or MGM" and believes there are no other individuals connected to the event looking to do further harm in the community.

FBI Special Agent Aaron Rouse also spoke at the press conference on Friday. Rouse said they have set up an around the clock command post and the FBI has over 200 employees called into the Las Vegas area working the incident.

"Thousands of pieces of evidence have been checked and we have found that the suspect had no ideology or affiliation with any terrorist groups," Rouse said.

Special Agent Rouse urged anyone with further information about the mass shooting to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

"If you know something, say something," said Rouse. "This our city, it is your city and Las Vegas is a resilient city."

An emotional Lombardo concluded Friday's press conference by recognizing the many heroes from that night, including three who were at the scene of the incident: Sgt. Gregory Everett, Officer Brady Cook, and Officer Samuel Wittwer.

All three men helped save lives that night while suffering their own injuries in the shooting, according to the sheriff.

Lombardo said the 1 October situation remains under investigation and thanked the city in his closing.

"Thank you for letting me be your sheriff - Vegas Strong," Lombardo said.

